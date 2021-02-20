Daniel Radcliffe Reveals He Feels 'Intensely Embarrassed' by His Early Acting in the Harry Potter Franchise

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe's early acting credits on Harry Potter aren't ones he looks back on easily.

The 31-year-old actor reflected on his time on the blockbuster franchise in an interview with Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood for Empire Magazine.

"I'm intensely embarrassed by some of my acting, obviously," Radcliffe said, laughing, via Digital Spy. "But yeah, it's like asking, 'How do you feel about your teenage years?' There's so much in there that it's almost impossible to single out one feeling."

He added, "It's hard to separate my relationship with Harry from my relationship with the films as a whole."

"I'm incredibly grateful for the experience. It showed me what I want to do with the rest of my life. To find out early on what you love is really lucky," he said.

Radcliffe and Wood, 40, also reflected on being mistaken for each other often.

"Once I was in an elevator, just me and one other person and I could feel them looking at me intently," Wood said. "Just before the door opened, he finally got up the courage, pointed at me and said, 'Harry Potter!' I said, 'No!' and I walked away."

Radcliffe said, "Though we're both short, pale, blue-eyed and brown-haired, I would say that we don't exactly look alike. But the idea of us is exactly the same. When people say to me, 'Lord of the Rings!' I literally just say, 'Nope. The other one.' "

Radcliffe has previously spoken about dealing with massive fame at an early age.

"You learn to care less or you learn to not let it affect you in the same way," he told PEOPLE Now in December 2019.

He added, "It's something that you get adjusted to it as you get older and learn to not care about it so much."