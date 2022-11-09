Daniel Radcliffe Reacts To Alan Rickman's Unfiltered Diary Entries

“Harry Potter” fans flocked to bookstores last month to buy “Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman.” While the late Severus Snape actor’s pocket journal offered an unvarnished reflections on his co-stars, Daniel Radcliffe said he found it “very sweet,” nonetheless.

Radcliffe was asked Tuesday on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen how he felt about Rickman’s unfiltered diary, in which Rickman wrote: “I still don’t think [Radcliffe] is really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce,” per The Guardian, which published excerpts.

“I would love to, definitely directing,” Radcliffe told Cohen. “Producing seems like all the hard parts of the industry without any of the fun. So I don’t really have an interest in doing that. But yeah, I would love to. And all the stuff Alan wrote was very lovely and nostalgic reading.”

“His comments about us being, like, ‘These kids need to learn their lines, it’s kind of a nightmare right now.’ All of that stuff through to us meeting when I was over here doing a play and we met, yeah, it was very sweet to read all of that,” said Radcliffe, who began his Harry Potter career when he was 12.

Rickman described young Radcliffe as “sensitive, articulate & smart.” He scolded Emma Watson for lacking diction, meanwhile, and once cursed at Tom Felton for stepping on his cloak.

Radcliffe’s feelings toward Rickman seemed unchanged since his 2016 death.

“As an actor he was one of the first adults on Potter to treat me like a peer rather than a child,” Radcliffe wrote on social media after Rickman died, per The Washington Post. “Working with him at such a formative age was incredibly important, and I will carry the lessons he taught me for the rest of my life and career.”

Radcliffe concluded: “Film sets and theatre stages are all far poorer for the loss of this great actor and man.”

Radcliffe recently criticized Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling for her anti-trans remarks.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...