Daniel Radcliffe Is Not Interested in Playing Harry Potter Again for ‘Cursed Child’ Movie

Don’t hold your breath for a “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” movie with the full cast returning. At least not yet.

While the core cast members of the Warner Bros. franchise recently reunited for the 10th anniversary HBO Max special, Daniel Radcliffe says he’s not interested in returning to the world of “Harry Potter” for a new movie at this current juncture.

“This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore,” Radcliffe told the New York Times when asked how the reunion impacted his interest in coming back for a “Cursed Child” movie.

“I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of ‘Potter’ OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life. I’m never going to say never, but the ‘Star Wars’ guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is the stage play based on a new story by “Potter” author J.K. Rowling that picks up with the main characters 19 years after the events of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.” The play, written by Jack Thorne, primarily revolves around the children of Harry Potter, Hermione & Ron, and Draco Malfoy but finds the legacy “Potter” characters returning in significant roles. Potter, for instance, works for the Ministry of Magic.

Since the play debuted in 2016, fans have long wanted to see it adapted for the big screen with Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton reprising their roles. And interest was stoked last December when Chris Columbus – who directed the first two “Harry Potter” films – said he’d love to direct the “Cursed Child” adaptation, likening it to J.J. Abrams’ approach to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

For now, however, fans will have to wait a bit longer as a key piece of the puzzle isn’t quite ready to return to Hogwarts.

The next installment in the Wizarding World franchise, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” opens in theaters in April.