Daniel Radcliffe says he isn't 'mentally strong enough' to be on Twitter

Daniel Radcliffe has explained why he isn’t on Twitter, saying it’s that he’s not “mentally strong enough”.

The Harry Potter star, 31, doesn’t have a social media presence but revealed that he is fine with that as it is probably best for his mental health.

Chatting about it on First We Feasts’ Hot Ones on YouTube, the actor also joked that if he was on Twitter, people would probably end up reading stories about how he had got into online rows.

Asked why he avoided social media, the actor said: “I would love to say there is some incredibly thought out intellectual reason for this because I considered getting a Twitter at one point and I 100 percent know that if I did, you all would be waking up to stories like, 'Dan Radcliffe gets into fight with random person on Twitter’.”

Radcliffe - who was just 11 when he won the coveted title role in the Harry Potter film series - said when he was younger he used to read comments about himself online but that it was “an insane and bad thing to do”.

“To me, Twitter and everything just sort of feels like an extension of that,” he told host Sean Evans.

“Unless I'm going to go on to just read all nice things about myself, which also feels like another kind of unhealthy thing to do."

He added: "Other than that, I don't honestly think I'm mentally strong enough but right now I’m kind of all right with that."

