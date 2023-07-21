Daniel Radcliffe Gives First Glimpse at Baby as He and Girlfriend Erin Darke Join SAG-AFTRA Strikers

The new parents brought their infant son along as they joined fellow strikers on a picket line in New York City

John Nacion/Getty

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke are lending their support to their industry.

The couple, both actors, joined other SAG-AFTRA union members striking in New York City on Friday, with the Miracle Workers star, 33, wearing his 4-month-old son in a carrier on his chest.

Darke, 38, held a strike sign as the pair and their baby boy walked the picket line.



Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Daniel Radcliffe holding his infant son

Ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Radcliffe spoke with Extra about his experience delving into fatherhood while promoting season 4 of his comedy series.

"He's very cute," the Harry Potter star said of his baby boy. "We've moved into a less screaming phase and he's now giving us little smiles and giggling."

"It's been a crazy few months, as anyone who's been through parenthood would attest," Radcliffe continued. "But it's also the literal best thing that's ever happened, so it's great. I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It's awesome."

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke march with baby boy

Radcliffe and Darke welcomed their first baby together in April, with a rep for the actor confirming the news to PEOPLE.

In October, Radcliffe spoke with Evan Rachel Wood for Newsweek about their film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The two actors discussed achieving fame at a young age, with the actor noting film sets "can be wonderful" places for kids.

"I want my kids, if and when they exist … I would love them to be around film sets," Radcliffe told Newsweek. "A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Some part of this, but not from that."



