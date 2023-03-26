Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child

Daniel Radcliffe and his long-time girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first baby together.

A representative for the Harry Potter star confirmed the happy news to People on Saturday (25 March).

Radcliffe, 33, and Darke, 38, have been together for 10 years. They first started dating after playing opposite one another as love interests in the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings.

Last year, the actor opened up about his personal life in an interview with the publication and said he was “really happy” with Darke.

“I’ve got a really nice life,” the former child actor said. “I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We’re really happy.”

He added that while he and Darke have worked together on several movies and TV shows, they don’t want to do it “all the time”.

Radcliffe added, however, that he thought it would be “cool” if they get the opportunity to “write something” together in the future.

As the Weird Al Yankovic star prepares for fatherhood, he is likely to stick to his thoughts about childhood stardom – his own experience of which, he has previously said, will influence how he chooses to parent his children.

Last October, he told Newsweek: “I want my kids, if and when they exist… I would love them to be around film sets.

“A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like, ‘God, you know, I’d love to be in the art department. I’d love to be something in the crew’. Some part of this, but not from that.”

He added that he “wouldn’t want fame for my kid”, explaining: “Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it’s really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs.”

Radcliffe previously opened up about his struggle with alcoholism and said he would drink excessively to deal with fame, as he felt “watched” during his teenage years.

In 2019, he told Off Camera that he would get “very drunk” to “forget the fact that you’re being watched”. The actor has been sober since 2010.