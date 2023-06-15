Daniel Radcliffe Explains Why He's Ruled Out A Cameo In New Harry Potter TV Show

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe has insisted he won’t be heading back to Hogwarts any time soon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In a new interview with Deadline, the Harry Potter actor ruled out making a cameo appearance in the upcoming TV adaptation of JK Rowling’s wizarding book series.

“Certainly, from everything I’ve read about the series they’re going to be starting fresh and so it’d probably be weird to have me pop in,” he explained.

“I think Harry Potter was always destined to become like Sherlock Holmes… so it’ll get passed on. The weird thought I have is that there’s probably an eight-year-old kid out there somewhere whose life is going to change in a couple of years. My brain does go there.

“But the films continuing – or the series, in this case – was inevitable.”

Now in his early 30s, Daniel rose to fame as a child star in the Harry Potter film series

Now in his early 30s, Daniel rose to fame as a child star in the Harry Potter film series

Elsewhere in the interview, he said he didn’t find the idea of the new TV adaptation, or the follow-up play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, too perturbing.

Daniel said: “Harry Potter was always going to be something that carries on and on and on. It’s way too big a literary phenomenon to stop with the series of films that we did.

“So I always knew these things would be happening. It’s nice to pass it on to someone else.”

Back in April, it was revealed that the Harry Potter book series was being turned into a TV show by the US streaming service Max (formerly known as HBO Max).

Each season of the decade-long show will focus on a different book in the franchise, and has been billed as a “faithful adaptation” of the hugely famous book series, with a brand new cast.

Your Hogwarts letter is here.



Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMaxpic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — Max (@StreamOnMax) April 12, 2023

“The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years,” a Max spokesperson said.

“Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

READ MORE: