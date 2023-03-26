Daniel Radcliffe To Become A Dad As He Confirms Partner Erin Darke Is Pregnant

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe at a screening of The Lost City last year

Daniel Radcliffe has announced that he is set to become a father.

On Saturday, a representative for the Harry Potter star confirmed that he and his long-term partner, fellow actor Erin Darke, are expecting their first child.

The two have been in a relationship for over a decade, after reportedly meeting on the set of the film Kill Your Darlings, in which Daniel played the American poet Allen Ginsberg.

While the British actor is best known for his leading performance in the Harry Potter film series, he has gone on to appear in the likes of The Woman In Black, Victor Frankenstein, Swiss Army Man and The Lost City.

Last year, he also portrayed parody singer Weird Al Yancovic in the satirical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Meanwhile, Erin’s notable on-screen credits include the period drama Good Girls Revolt, the dark comedy Dietland and a string of appearances in the award-winning series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe at the premiere of Weird in 2022

Daniel has spoken about his hopes to become a father multiple times.

He told Time Out magazine in 2013: “I definitely want to have kids. I’ve grown up around lots of people who were having kids when I knew them, because a lot of them were a lot older than me. And I saw the wonderful change in them.

“I see that it gives you a sense of purpose that up till now I only really get from work. I want that.”

Daniel added: “I like the idea of being a youngish parent. So I’ve got energy to play football even though they’ll be better than me by the time they’re four.”

However, he also shared last year that he would not want his future children to follow in his footsteps by pursuing a career in the film industry.

