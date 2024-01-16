Daniel Radcliffe Addresses Marriage Reports After Sparking Rumors With Erin Darke at the Emmys

Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime partner, Erin Darke, had a rare public date night at yesterday’s Emmys ceremony. Radcliffe sparked marriage speculation during a red carpet interview, but his rep later clarified where he and Darke actually stand.

Radcliffe had spoken to Laverne Cox for E! about his role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which earned him a nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

“Honestly, the people whose opinions I cared most about the movie were my in-laws,” he said, according to Hello!. “They are huge Weird Al fans and they kind of got me into it. But they were very happy, thank God.” Radcliffe’s in-law comment and not correcting Cox when she called Darke his “wife” led some to speculate that the couple secretly got married.

However, Radcliffe’s rep clarified that they are not married in a statement to The Independent. “They’ve been together for 10 years hence the reference,” the rep said, saying the marriage rumors are “not true.”

Darke and Radcliffe welcomed their first child, a baby boy, last spring. Radcliffe spoke to Entertainment Tonight in July about fatherhood. “It’s great. It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing—it’s a real privilege also to have this time with him,” Radcliffe said. “I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. So, we’re having a great time.”

He and Darke also shut down wedding rumors in 2020 to Vulture. “We’re at the point now where I’ve seen my own wedding reported several times,” Darke said. “You do start to dismiss things you read about your partner if you’re pretty sure they’re not true. I spent a week once having to text all my family members being like, ‘I promise if I’m getting married, you will find out from me and not Us Weekly.’”



