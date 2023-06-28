Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in NY subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely

Daniel Penny arrives in court on Wednesday

A former US Marine who was filmed placing a man in a fatal chokehold on a New York subway train has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.

Daniel Penny, 24, was indicted in court on Wednesday on counts of second-degree manslaughter and negligent homicide.

He was arrested 11 days after the death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely on 1 May.

Video of the confrontation on an F train subway car, showing Mr Neely being pinned down for several minutes, sparked protests.

Mr Penny faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the manslaughter charge. He was arrested on 12 May and released on $100,000 (£80,000) in bail.

Mr Penny's lawyers said he could not have known his actions to subdue Mr Neely, a homeless street performer with a history of mental illness, would lead to his death.

He has said he was acting in self-defence.Mr Neely was shouting at other subway passengers and asking for money, witnesses said, but there is no indication he physically attacked anyone.The incident was filmed by bystanders, and a video captured by a freelance journalist on the train shows Mr Penny holding Mr Neely around the neck for two minutes and 55 seconds.He continued to restrain Mr Neely after he apparently stopped moving.Mr Neely was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The city medical examiner said his death resulted from compression of the neck and ruled it a homicide.

Jordan Neely in New York

In a statement on Wednesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said he hopes the Neely family is "on the path towards healing as they continue to mourn this tragic loss".

Mr Penny did not address reporters at the court on Wednesday, where he was surrounded by security guards and his legal team as he entered for the hearing.

Earlier this month, Mr Penny addressed the incident on social media and said he did not intend to kill Mr Neely.

"I was scared for myself but I looked around there were women and children, he was yelling in their faces saying these threats. I just couldn't sit still," he said.

Mr Neely was a Michael Jackson impersonator who frequently performed in Times Square.

He had 42 arrests on charges such as evading fares, theft, and assaults on three women, according to US media reports.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Mr Neely's previous offences highlighted the need to improve the city's mental health system.

Mr Neely began experiencing mental health issues after his mother's murder by her boyfriend in 2007, his aunt, Carolyn Neely, told the New York Post last month.