Daniel Negreanu picks up $350k after winning PokerGO Cup

Renowned professional poker player Daniel Negreanu added to his impressive list of tournament wins on Tuesday by winning Event #6 of the 2022 PokerGO Cup, and picking up $350,000 in the process.

The 47-year-old fended off Sean Winter in an epic heads-up battle in the $25,000 buy-in event. The final table also featured English pro player Stephen Chidwick as well as Vikenty Shegal and Brock Wilson.

Whilst the victory was certainly an impressive performance from Negreanu, the PokerGo Cup hasn’t come easy to him so far this year.

Of his five tournament entries before the $350,000 win, Negreanu failed to cash in any of them despite building up a series of notable stacks.

Speaking to PokerGo, Negreanu revealed he felt great after the win while reiterating that the $50,000 event is the one that now has his focus.

“Today’s event is important, obviously, but it’s really going to be about the $50k,” he said.

On turning his fortunes around, Negreanu added: “It feels really good. People who play tournament poker get this, especially live… you go through periods where you just feel like the poker gods are spitting on you because they’ll beat you in hands in such ways, like on the river, where it’s the most emotional. And I’m an emotional guy, I don’t hide it very well.”

Negreanu is currently playing the $50k, he knocked out Sam Soverel just three hours ago.

