Daniel Morgan: Met Police ‘institutionally corrupt,’ report into private detective’s murder says

The Metropolitan Police has been accused of “institutional corruption” following a £16m probe into the unsolved murder of private detective Daniel Morgan.

An independent panel concluded that the force’s “first objective was to protect itself” over allegations that corrupt officers were involved in the murder.

Mr Morgan, a father-of-two, was brutally murdered with an axe in the car park of a south London pub in March 1987.

There have been no successful prosecutions despite four major police investigations, an inquest, disciplinary action, complaints and other operations.

The report said that severe failings in the initial investigation, where the crime scene was not searched and interviews were not properly carried out and suspects were forewarned of their arrests, meant potential evidence had been “irretrievably lost”.

Baroness Nuala O’Loan, chair of the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel, said Scotland Yard had not acknowledged or confronted its failings and showed a “lack of candour”.

“We believe the Metropolitan Police’s first objective was to protect itself,” she told a press conference on Tuesday.

“They were not honest in their dealings with Mr Morgan’s family or the public. The family and the public are owed an apology.”

Baroness O’Loan called for a statutory “duty of candour” to be created for all law enforcement agencies.

She added: “We believe that concealing or denying failings for the sake of an organisation’s public image is dishonesty on the part of the organisation for reputational benefit, and constitutes a form of institutional corruption.”

The chair said the panel could not say that the failings that hampered the investigation into Mr Morgan’s death “have not happened in other cases”.

Professor Rodney Morgan, a member of the panel, said the finding of institutional corruption was not used in a historic sense but “in the present tense”.

The panel criticised the current Metropolitan Police leadership, including commissioner Dame Cressida Dick for slowing down its work - which started in 2013 - by failing to give prompt access to necessary records and computer systems.

