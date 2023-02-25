Daniel Mays: ‘The whole cancellation thing is wrong. And it makes me very, very nervous’

'I can carry a tune': Daniel Mays is starring in Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre - Rii Schroer

Frank Sinatra, Walter Matthau, Bob Hoskins, Nathan Lane… and now Daniel Mays. The roll call of stars who have played the New York hustler Nathan Detroit in the musical Guys and Dolls more than “pricked the interest” of the Essex-born actor, who is about to roll the dice as the flamboyant gambler in Nicholas Hytner’s new production for the Bridge Theatre in south London. “Your fear factor kicks into overdrive,” Mays admits. “They’re big shoes to fill.”

The 44-year-old is one of Britain’s most versatile performers, with a career that has taken in memorable roles in films such as Vera Drake, Made in Dagenham and Fisherman’s Friends, and in TV shows from the Dennis Nilsen drama Des to the hit Netflix thriller White Lines to Line of Duty, for which he was Bafta-nominated as a firearms officer seeking personal retribution. He got rave reviews for his performance opposite David Thewlis in Pinter’s The Dumb Waiter at the Old Vic in 2021, but Frank Loesser’s 1950 classic is the first musical role Mays has played since leaving Rada in 2000.

“If you heard someone wringing a cat…” he says, grinning, as he wanders in from his daily singing lesson at the production’s rehearsal studios in Regent’s Park; he’s sporting a spidery spiv moustache, and seems buoyant and confident. “I’d always say I can carry a tune,” he tells me, although he’s determined not to get too ahead of himself. “But I don’t think I’ll be playing the Phantom of the Opera any time soon.”

It’s not entirely foreign territory; as a teenager, Mays spent six years at the Italia Conti performance school in the City of London, but he hasn’t shown off the dance skills he learnt there since he broke out his Michael Jackson moves at his own wedding reception five years ago. Having waited 14 years to tie the knot with Louise Burton, with whom he has two children, Mays has some advice for Nathan Detroit, who has been putting off marrying the love of his life for almost as long. “I don’t know what he’s worried about. It was the best day of my life… there is a real significance for me, to have this bit of metal around my finger. It just sort of grounded me a lot more than I expected.”

Story continues

Hytner has reimagined Guys and Dolls as a promenade piece, like his star-studded Julius Caesar in 2018 and A Midsummer’s Night Dream a year later, with part of the audience free to roam close to the show’s crap game in the sewers, or to its riotous dance scene in a Havana nightclub. It’s the director’s first big musical since his Olivier-grabbing Carousel in 1992, and will surely be an event when it opens next month.

Daniel Mays was Bafta-nominated for his role in Line of Duty in 2017 - Steffan Hill/BBC

For Mays, it’s another opportunity to move beyond his comfort zone. In recent years, he’s played a re-animated bionic cop opposite Stephen Graham in the Sky comedy Code 404, and a seaside caravan park manager in the superbly cast indie Two for Joy, with Samantha Morton, Billie Piper and a young Bella Ramsey. Mays was offered the role of Nathan Detroit while filming the upcoming Apple TV+ period drama Franklin, which stars Michael Douglas as the American founding father Benjamin Franklin, in Paris. Mays has a peach of a role in it as Edward Bancroft, a double agent who was spying

for both the Americans and the British government.

This year, too, he will be seen in ITV’s The Long Shadow, about the Yorkshire Ripper murders of the 1970s and early 1980s. “It’s purely about the victims and their stories,” Mays tells me. While the sheer number of killings and attempted killings means that the victims can sometimes be reduced to a list of names, “what we’re doing is telling their story and giving it all the care and love and attention to detail that we possibly can”.

Mays plays Sydney, the husband of Peter Sutcliffe’s second victim, Emily Jackson. “The Jacksons’ story is utterly heartbreaking,” he says. “They couldn’t pay their bills. He was a roofer, he was illiterate. And she, Emily, was the heartbeat of that family. In the end, they came to an arrangement for her to go out on the game. He would drive her in the van, and he’d wait in the pub, while she’d go out with clients. And, lo and behold, she goes off with the Yorkshire Ripper. Dramatically, emotionally, it’s devastating. He’s utterly desperate. And oblivious to what’s happened.”

Mays immersed himself in research for the part, as he always does with real-life roles “because it’s such a massive responsibility, and you want to get it absolutely right”. When he played the investigating detective Peter Jay in Des, it became psychologically disturbing: “I kept having a recurring dream that I was locked in an attic with Dennis Nilsen.”

For The Long Shadow, he says, he travelled up to meet and talk to Sydney’s son. I wonder how it feels that Sutcliffe, who died in November 2020 after contracting Covid-19, will never see the drama. “As a society, we should always want to believe in rehabilitation,” Mays says, “but when you’re faced with that sense of evil… it’s difficult to forgive anyone for that amount of pain and hurt and torment they’ve inflicted, isn’t it?”

Mays bonded with Laurence Fox while shooting the 2020 Netflix thriller White Lines - Nick Wall

The darkness of The Long Shadow was in contrast to the joy of filming the 2020 Netflix drama White Lines, in which Mays was a cocaine-dealing DJ. “Who wouldn’t want to play a middle-aged, gone-to-seed Ibiza DJ who still thinks he’s the man?” he says. “It was as hedonistic off-camera as it was on.”

It was also notable as the last major credit of the British actor Laurence Fox, who has since effectively been cancelled by the industry in response to his political views. Did Mays think Fox should have kept his mouth shut for the sake of his career?

“Yeah, I actually phoned him and told him that. I mean, it’s a very strange scenario, the whole Laurence thing, because I got on like an absolute house on fire with him. We had many, many evenings on the top of that hotel in Madrid and in Mallorca, where we talked till the cows came home. It’s strange, because the Laurence I experienced whilst making White Lines isn’t the guy I recognise now. And it is an absolute conundrum to me.

“But I’ll be honest, I did phone him and say, ‘You’ve got to stop tweeting… are you not worried about your career?’ And he said, ‘I can’t let them win.’ He was fighting something that I didn’t quite understand. I think he’s a really good actor; he was great in White Lines. The whole cancellation thing, it’s quite frightening… You work with these people, and then all of a sudden, they’re gone. Laurence has kids. There’s part of you that’s like, how are they gonna look after their families?”

Daniel Mays: 'You have to really monitor what you say' - Rii Schroer

Mays is constantly aware that “you have to really monitor what you say”, think about your conduct in the rehearsal room, what you put out on social media. “I just think the cancellation thing is wrong. And it makes me very, very, very nervous.”

Does he think it’s unfair the way that acting has become the de facto frontline of identity politics, with performers being criticised for taking roles outside their own lived experience? “Yeah, because at the end of the day, you just want to play a part. I thought It’s a Sin was an extraordinary piece of work, one of the best dramas I’ve seen in recent years. Russell T Davies is an exceptional writer. And it was his gig. And he was like, well, every one of these actors in it has to be gay.

“And I was really shocked at that, because I had an amazing experience playing Peter Wildeblood in Against the Law,” he says, referring to the BBC’s 2017 true-life drama about Wildeblood, who was imprisoned in the 1950s and became a prominent gay rights campaigner. “If the BBC made that now, I’d never be cast in that role. And that to me is an absolute tragedy, because what is acting about?

“I was always inspired by the Daniel Day-Lewises and the Denzel Washingtons and the Robert de Niros, because, in each case, all of these incredible performances are coming from one person. That to me is the beauty of it. Against the Law was the most rewarding experience… but if that opportunity is taken away from you, then what’s the point? Am I just gonna play white Cockney boys for the rest of my life?”

We talk about the film that he says opened the door to his career, Mike Leigh’s Vera Drake, in which he does play a Cockney wide boy, Sid, son to Imelda Staunton’s Vera, who performs abortions without charge in the years before it became legal in the UK. Mays had spent months with the other members of the cast, “improvising, day after day, just existing as this family in London in the 1950s”. But he hadn’t been told that Vera was living a double life. Then came the engagement party for Sid’s sister Ethel. “All the relatives came around. And then there’s a knock on the door. And as you see in the film, the police turn up and take her away.

Imelda Staunton and Daniel Mays in Mike Leigh's 2004 film Vera Drake - Film Stills

“You only ever come out of character when Mike tells you,” he says. “So when [Imelda] was dragged away, she was interrogated all night, and we were still in the flat smoking Woodbines going, what is this about? And it got dark. Hours went by. And then Phil Davis [as Vera’s husband, Arthur] came back and sat us down and said, ‘Your mum’s been helping young girls out.’

“It was like being hypnotised, because I’d invested five months of my life building up this life in this beautiful, loving, working-class family. It was like my stomach fell away, as everything just flipped on its head. I got out and there was this weird wasteland at the back with these trees, and I was smoking, I was crying. And all of a sudden there were these footsteps. It was Mike, and he just leant on this tree and went, ‘Come out of character.’ And I sort of came to.”

Mays has spoken out before about the disadvantages faced by working-class actors, but these days, he says, “I look at life, at my career, as a glass half full. It’s not good for your mental health to sit there and go, ‘Oh, you know, the working class, we’re not getting the opportunities and we’re not getting recognised and we’re not getting this award or that award. I could sit here and talk about that till the cows come home. But then I’m just another working-class actor that’s got the hump because he hasn’t got a Bafta on his mantelpiece.

“The biggest payoff I get is if someone comes up to me and says, ‘Let me shake your hand, you’ve entertained me over all these years. You’re one of my favourite actors.’ That is absolutely like gold to me.

It means a hell of a lot.”

Guys and Dolls opens at the Bridge Theatre, London SE1 on March 10; bridgetheatre.co.uk