Daniel Marcos sets goal of entering UFC bantamweight rankings in 2024

Daniel Marcos is a man with a plan, and he’s set the goal of earning a spot on the UFC official rankings this year.

The Peruvian bantamweight remains unbeaten in his professional career, and has a chance this Saturday to go 3-0 inside the octagon. Marcos (15-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) takes on Aori Qileng (25-11 MMA, 3-3 UFC) in the opening bout of UFC Fight Night 236, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Marcos believes a win this Saturday, plus a couple more later this year, and he should merit a stop among the best 15 fighters at bantamweight.

“This year I’ve set the goal of entering the top 15,” Marcos told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “That’s what I’ve set out for myself this year. I think I’m on a good path and going at a good pace. I will get even closer after this fight I’ll be having, I just need to keep showing what I’m capable of.

“I think two more fights, which is what I have in mind with my team, and I can get in the top 15. I think things will go my way this year. I’m advancing and this is what’s next. I plan on winning on February 10 and then be looking for someone in the top 15 or close, so I can enter.”

Marcos is feeling at home now in the UFC’s octagon. With two fights under his belt, and in arena shows, he no longer feels like a rookie – which is why this year he wants to further establish himself in the promotion.

“That’s now behind me,” Marcos said when asked if he still feels like a rookie. “That’s behind me and of course there’s always nerves and some fear, but that’s normal ahead of a fight. I was born for this, and I see myself as a champion in the future. This is what’s next, this fight in a couple of days, so I can show everything that I have evolved since my last fight.”

