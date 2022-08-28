Daniel Lynch survives early struggles, but Kansas City Royals lose 4-3 to the Padres

Kansas City Royals left-hander Daniel Lynch’s night appeared about a pitch or two away from completely going sideways and forcing the bullpen to work overtime against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

Instead, Lynch pulled it together long enough to scratch his way through five innings on 91 pitches and keep the Royals within a run even after facing eight batters and throwing 41 pitches in the third inning.

Unfortunately for the Royals and Lynch, the offense was mostly shut down after the first inning as they lost 4-3 to the Padres in the second game of a three-game series in front of an announced 22,232 at Kauffman Stadium.

The Padres clinched the series victory with the win. They can sweep the three-game set with a win on Sunday afternoon.

Lynch allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out six and gave up one home run in his 21st start of the season and his first career start against the Padres.

The outing continued Lynch’s run of tough outings at home this season. He entered the day having gone 1-3 with a 5.28 ERA in nine home starts. Opposing hitters had also batted .277 against him in Kauffman Stadium.

On the road this season, Lynch has three of his four wins (3-5 record) and an ERA of 4.00.

The Royals (51-77) scored three runs in seven innings against Padres starter Yu Darvish.

Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and rookie first baseman Nick Pratto (1 for 4) doubled and drove in two runs.

Royals relief pitchers Collin Snider (one inning), Carlos Hernandez (two innings) and Scott Barlow (one inning) combined for four scoreless innings.

