Daniel Levy sends message to Tottenham fans after Antonio Conte leaves club

(Getty Images)

Daniel Levy has called on Tottenham players, fans and staff to “pull together” after the departure of Antonio Conte.

The Italian coach’s long-awaited exit was confirmed on Sunday night with a statement announcing he had left the club by mutual consent after talks over his future.

Spurs’ position inside the top four is increasingly precarious after a 3-3 draw at Southampton left them just two points above fifth-placed Newcastle, who have two games in hand.

In Sunday’s announcement, club chairman Levy spelled out his desire for the final weeks of the season.

He said: “We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place.

“We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

Cristian Stellini has been placed in interim charge of Tottenham for the rest of the season with Ryan Mason his assistant.