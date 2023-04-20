Daniel Levy says Arsenal success makes him ‘sick’ as Tottenham chairman defends lack of trophies

(Getty Images)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has admitted that Arsenal’s success this season makes him “feel sick”.

The Gunners are challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title, while Spurs have endured a disappointing campaign and are in danger of missing out on a place in the Champions League.

Levy feels Tottenham have “progressed enormously” under owners ENIC but admits he is not happy with their lack of trophies.

Spurs have won just one League Cup - back in 2008 - in his 22 years at the club and they crashed out of all cup competitions in disappointing fashion this season.

Levy admits “the ultimate is about winning the trophies” and says it has been hard watching Arsenal flourish this season.

Transformation: Arsenal have morphed into title contenders under Mikel Arteta this season (Getty Images)

“It has been an incredible journey, in the 22 years Tottenham has progressed enormously in that time period,” said Levy, speaking at the debating society of Cambridge University on March 14. “Not as much as, as a fan, we would hope. But the journey is not over and we are still hoping that we are going to get that trophy that we need.

“It is about winning. But winning, depending on the moment in time you ask that question to various people, means different things. When we first came in to Tottenham, winning was making sure we stayed in the Premier League.

“And then as time goes on and we became more successful it was about getting into the Europa League, getting in the Champions League, and obviously the ultimate is about winning the trophies.

“That is clearly what we are trying to do, it is easier said than done. Am I happy we have not won more than one trophy in the last 15 years? Absolutely not. But I also think we have had some fantastic times.

“We have been in the Champions League a number of times. And despite the fact I feel sick that there is a club in north London that is higher than us at this moment in time, if I look back over the last five years we have also been above them. That is what happens.”