How Daniel Levy's former right-hand man helped build a model club

Paul Barber (left) celebrates Brighton's 2017 promotion to the Premier League with chairman Tony Bloom - How Daniel Levy’s former right-hand man built a better club than Tottenham - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

Two old friends will cross paths inside the luxurious directors’ lounge of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.



Paul Barber has been the chief executive of Brighton since 2012, but previously spent six years as a Tottenham director and counts the Spurs chairman Daniel Levy as one of the key influences on his career.

“I have huge respect for him and what he has achieved at Spurs,” says Barber.

Tottenham under Levy were long seen as the example for those clubs who strove to consistently compete at the top end of the Premier League without either irresponsible spending or unsustainable dependence on a wealthy owner.

And yet who could really look at Brighton and Tottenham over recent seasons and still argue that it is Saturday’s visitors who have the most to learn from their hosts, particularly when it comes to that critically delicate science of upgrading managers and regenerating squads.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy during their match with Southampton - How Daniel Levy’s former right-hand man built a better club than Tottenham - Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

Brighton’s annual revenues are around £300 million less than Spurs but they could still climb to within a point of their fifth-placed opponents on Saturday, and all with two games in hand and a Wembley FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United to look forward to.

While Tottenham press on with Cristian Stellini as their interim manager following Antonio Conte’s departure almost two weeks ago, there is the glaring contrast with how Brighton moved so decisively in appointing Roberto De Zerbi after Graham Potter’s shock departure to Chelsea.

There was a similar lack of destabilising uncertainty following other past changes, notably when Potter was appointed after the sudden removal of Chris Hughton.

Contingency planning at Brighton is embedded so deeply into the structure that 25 key on and off-field positions have been identified and the club are constantly equipped with a short-list of potential replacements for each role.

This process went into what owner Tony Bloom called “overdrive” after Potter began speaking to Chelsea but De Zerbi, who was out of work after the Ukrainian war cost him his job with Shakhtar Donetsk, was already the preferred candidate.

Brighton had carefully assessed De Zerbi’s credentials long before Chelsea owner Todd Boehly probably even knew the name of Graham Potter, particularly the two seasons at Sassuolo, a small Italian club who he led to consecutive eighth-place finishes in Serie A.

But it is no longer enough just to notice that a manager has a club punching above its weight in another top European league. Anyone with internet access can manage that. The critical part is that Brighton are consistent with knowing what they strive to be and then have the required analysis, intelligence and judgment to search for their match.

And so the way that De Zerbi’s Sassuolo played out through the first attacking press was noted, as well as the perceived fit with the playing style of Brighton, and a character assessment of whether De Zerbi the man matched core values that every member of staff is expected to embody.

Roberto De Zerbi with Brighton players Yasin Ayari and Danny Welbeck - How Daniel Levy’s former right-hand man built a better club than Tottenham - PA/John Walton

“We try to make sure if we were to lose any of those 25 [key staff] on any given day, on any given year, we know what we will do to replace them,” says Barber. “We can never predict when Chelsea will come for Graham Potter or when a finance director may say they want to spend more time with their grandchildren.

“What we can do is try and anticipate those eventualities and make sure we have a replacement either in the building – the ideal scenario – or identified outside the building. And that we then have a knowledge of their availability. Change will occur – it doesn’t matter who you are – and it is going to be impactful unless you plan for it.”

Barber was speaking to Telegraph Sport in the context only of Brighton, and before Conte’s departure, but it is an outlook that certainly makes you wonder about the comparative sophistication elsewhere.

And so to Spurs where, for all Levy’s successes with the stadium and Champions League qualification in five of the past seven seasons, it has become increasingly difficult to identify a long-term vision around which the next managerial short-list will form.

Indeed, while certain shared characteristics are clearly identifiable in how Brighton have moved from Hughton to Potter and now De Zerbi, a striking pattern of Tottenham’s managerial family tree is the sudden shifts between malleable man-managers and detailed disciplinarians.

And so we have had Martin Jol, Juande Ramos, Harry Redknapp, Andre Villas-Boas, Tim Sherwood, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espiroto Santo and finally Conte over the past 19 years. It is a sequence which suggests that managerial appointments have been shaped more by a reaction to what went before rather than any enduring identity and foundation. It is little wonder, then, that the playing squad has also struggled to transition from the heights of the Pochettino years between 2014 and 2019.

“No manager, no director of football and uncertainty around our star player and our end-of-season finish,” said a statement by the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust. “Fans deserve to hear a clear statement of strategy from THFC so they can be reassured by the board on their plan to bring success and stability to the club.”

They do indeed and, in formulating that strategy, Tottenham could do a lot worse than learn from Saturday’s guests.