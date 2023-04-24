Daniel Levy defended by Chris Sutton as pundit blames Tottenham mess on ‘traitor’ Antonio Conte

Chris Sutton has defended Daniel Levy, believing that Antonio Conte “let down” the Tottenham chairman.

The chaos at Spurs continues both on and off the pitch, with Cristian Stellini, assistant under Conte, sacked after the woeful 6-1 defeat to Newcastle just under a month after he took interim charge of the club.

Ryan Mason, who was working with Stellini and previously led Spurs following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho two years ago, has now been appointed interim boss, though no timeframe on how long he will be in charge has been given.

His immediate focus is on somehow getting Spurs to respond to their St James’ Park embarrassment as they face two tough matches in the space of three days, with Manchester United the opponents at home on Thursday night before a trip to face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Levy has come under fire for the current mess at the club, particularly the decision to replace Conte with his assistant, which has resulted in almost nothing changing in the four weeks since the Italian departed.

However, Sutton has blamed Conte for throwing Spurs “under the bus”, insisting Levy and the club deserved to be treated much better and that Stellini should not solely take the hit for the struggles in recent weeks.

“This can’t all be on Stellini,” Sutton told BBC’s Monday Night Club.

“Spurs’ statement is interesting, Daniel Levy saying ‘I am taking responsibility for it’. A lot of people myself included when they went for Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, thought they were good appointments.

“Where I do feel sorry for Levy is Conte ended up being a traitor and letting Levy down and throwing him, the supporters and players under the bus.

“He is a fire-starter, this was always going to go one of two ways. He is gone and fact of the matter is he hasn’t taken any of the responsibility. From Levy’s point of view he was really let down by Conte.”