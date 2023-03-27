Daniel Levy and Antonio Conte rift hinted at in Tottenham statement comparison with Jose Mourinho

Antonio Conte’s expected departure from Tottenham was confirmed on Sunday night, with the nature of the statement and Daniel Levy’s comments further evidence of just how strained the relationship had become.

It had become increasingly clear in recent weeks that Conte would not be signing a new contract, with the question then whether he would see out his deal and leave at the end of the season, or part ways with the club more immediately.

The balance was tipped firmly in favour of the latter as Spurs’ form worsened and Conte then took aim at his players and the culture at the club following a 3-3 draw with Southampton, and that rant proved to effectively be his final act as Tottenham boss.

Spurs announced Conte has left by “mutual agreement” late on Sunday and thanked Conte for his contribution, but there was no mention of the Italian from the Tottenham chairman in his comments accompanying the statement.

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place,” Levy said.

“We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

That was in sharp contrast to Levy’s words when Jose Mourinho was sacked as Tottenham boss in April 2021 just a few days before the Carabao Cup final, as Ryan Mason took interim charge of the club.

Spurs averaged 1.64 points per game in the Premier League under Mourinho, compared to 1.88 during Conte’s reign, but it was the Portuguese manager who received a far warmer farewell as Levy paid tribute to him.

“Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a club,” Levy said at the time.

“Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged.

“He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.”