Daniel Lee’s First Burberry Collection Hits the Shelves With High Prices

LONDON — Daniel Lee’s debut fall 2023 collection for Burberry, complete with hot water bottles; rose print shearling trenchcoats; faux fur scarves, and trapper hats, has arrived online and in stores.

When chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd laid out his strategy during a presentation last November, he said he wanted the brand to be “desirable and relatable,” with product sitting front and center, a renewed focus on “femininity” and an emphasis on underdeveloped categories such as footwear.

Akeroyd’s ambitions are to take Burberry’s revenue to 5 billion pounds in the long term, fueled by a much bigger accessories business.

A look inside the reopened Burberry flagship store on New Bond Street.

The newly reopened Burberry flagship store on New Bond Street is helping to shape that vision with the ground floor dedicated to evergreen designs such as the Lola and Frances styles and, of course, Lee’s latest accessories.

Lee’s most affordable women’s handbag starts at 1,990 pounds for a leather rose clutch, while a majority of bags sit between 2,000 pounds and 2,890 pounds.

Daniel Lee Burberry bags

There is also a faux fur clutch made from cotton, polyurethane and acrylic that retails for 3,590 pounds, and is only available via preorder.

Other items from Lee’s first Burberry collection include a pair of stud earrings for 290 pounds; a wool duck beanie costing 2,990 pounds, and a feather stretch viscose gown that’s Made in Italy and costs 50,000 pounds.

Lee, who made his name with accessories at Bottega Veneta, has added an element of fun to Burberry’s classic styles, adding shots of color, faux fur and goat leather to clothing and accessories.

Burberry RTW Fall 2023

The footwear category takes after the handbags with more fun fluff and shearling for mules, boots and sandals with prices ranging from 490 pounds for check cotton sneakers to 890 pounds for the Shearling Step Rose sandals and 2,250 pounds for the short leather strap boots.

