Daniel Laskos: Four jailed for total of 81 years over ‘frenzied’ knife murder of teenager

Daniel Laskos, 16, was attacked by a group of males (Metropolitan Police)

Four males convicted of murdering a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in the neck have been jailed for a total of 81 years.

Daniel Laskos was ambushed by a group wielding knives and a baton as he left a shop with a friend in Harold Wood, Romford.

Despite attempting to defend himself, the 16-year-old died at the scene in Church Road at 6.41pm on May 7 in 2021.

Rakeem Green-Matthews and Joshua Kerr, both 19, Callum Hands, 20, and a 16-year-old boy - who cannot be named - were all found guilty at the Old Bailey on April 1.

Kerr was sentenced on Thursday to life with a minimum of 24 years, Hands received 22 years, Green-Matthews got 21 years and the teenager was given 14 years behind bars.

Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones said Mr Laskos suffered a frightening attack.

He told the court: “The group’s reaction on spotting Daniel was immediate and it was terrifying.

"Between them they were heavily armed - they drew their weapons and ran at Daniel."

Joshua Kerr, Callum Hands and Rakeem Green-Matthews (clockwise) (Metropolitan Police)

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Whellams, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This entire incident was captured on CCTV that my team has studied at length.

"The footage clearly showed Daniel Laskos standing on the pavement with a friend on Church Road when the suspects approached them.

“Pulling knives and a baton from their clothing they charged them. Daniel and his friend instinctively tried to back away, but were caught and stabbed in a targeted, frenzied attack. We still don’t know what the circumstances were that motivated this murder.

“What we do know is that a family is changed forever and continues to struggle to come to terms with their loss. Our thoughts are with them today. We also know that four young men will forfeit their futures as a result."

When officers and paramedics arrived, members of the public were administering first aid to Mr Laskos.

DCI Whellams added: “As homicide detectives we see the effects of extreme violence as part of our daily professional lives and the speed with which often minor disputes can escalate into extreme violence goes far beyond our comprehension.

“It is vital that the community, educators and police work together to stop this mindless and wholly needless loss of our young men’s lives. If you know someone who carries weapons or is involved in violent crime please do the right thing and tell police what you know – your actions could save a life.”

Anyone with information on knife crime can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.