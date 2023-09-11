Daniel Khalife remanded in custody after being charged with prison escape

Former soldier Daniel Khalife allegedly escaped prison by strapping himself to the underside of food delivery vehicle using a material “which may have been from bed sheets”, a court heard.

The 21-year-old was remanded into custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday.

He was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on Saturday after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer.

Prior to his alleged escape, Khalife had been on remand at Wandsworth Prison after being charged with terror offences in January.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 29.