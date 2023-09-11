Daniel Khalife appears at court charged with escape from Wandsworth prison

Daniel Khalife

Former soldier Daniel Khalife has appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court after being charged with escaping from HMP Wandsworth.

The 21-year-old was remanded into custody on Monday.

He was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on Saturday after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer.

Prior to his alleged escape, Khalife had been on remand at Wandsworth Prison after being charged with terror offences in January.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 29.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.