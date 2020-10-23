Daniel Jones Falls Down During Surefire Touchdown Run And Twitter Can't Even

The New York Giants can’t seem to get out of their own way in a 1-6 season.
Their quarterback hilariously proved that on Thursday by falling down with no one near him on the way to the end zone.
Daniel Jones sprinted into the open field on a brilliant keeper play and the touchdown was his against the host Philadelphia Eagles. All he had to do was stay on his feet.
He tripped.
DANIEL JONES. 80-YARD RUN.
And his teammates laughed.
Daniel Jones' teammates got a good laugh on the sidelines
The Giants eventually scored on that drive but lost the game, 22-21.
Twitter, led by Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes, had a good laugh, too:
