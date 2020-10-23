Daniel Jones Falls Down During Surefire Touchdown Run And Twitter Can't Even

The New York Giants can’t seem to get out of their own way in a 1-6 season.

Their quarterback hilariously proved that on Thursday by falling down with no one near him on the way to the end zone.

Daniel Jones sprinted into the open field on a brilliant keeper play and the touchdown was his against the host Philadelphia Eagles. All he had to do was stay on his feet.

He tripped.

And his teammates laughed.

Daniel Jones’ teammates got a good laugh on the sidelines 😅 pic.twitter.com/Pgs1QLeYvm — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 23, 2020

The Giants eventually scored on that drive but lost the game, 22-21.

Twitter, led by Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes, had a good laugh, too:

I mean i can’t even say anything cause i would never be able to run that far either 😂😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 23, 2020

He's the girl that always gets killed in the horror movies........ — RedDevilDawg (@RedDevilDawg1) October 23, 2020

😂😅🤣 He fall down 🤣😅😂 — Romania Sanders (@FDouglass79) October 23, 2020

Legend of the turf monster lives on!!! — dirtybird08 (@dirtybird081) October 23, 2020

Giants to Browns transformation is complete. — Telephonic1892 (@telephonic1892) October 23, 2020

Self-Tackleization — Randy Carman (@rcarman9) October 23, 2020

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.