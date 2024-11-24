Daniel Jones landing spots: Ravens, Vikings among teams in the mix

Looks like Danny Dimes may end up playing in a Bank.

The New York Giants officially waived quarterback Daniel Jones on Saturday. On Sunday morning, multiple reports indicated that the Baltimore Ravens, who play at M&T Bank Stadium, and the Minnesota Vikings, who play at U.S. Bank Stadium, are among the teams most interested in signing him.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported that Jones is expected to clear waivers on Monday at 4 p.m. ET, at which point he would become a free agent. If a team does make a waiver claim for the former first-round pick, it would owe him nearly $12 million this season and would be on the hook for his $23 million injury guarantee in 2025.

Once Jones clears waivers, he will immediately be able to sign with another team on a new contract. Here are the latest rumors on which teams are connected to the former Giants quarterback:

OPINION: New York football has become competition in futility

Daniel Jones landing spots: Latest rumors

The Ravens are the team that have been named the most in reporting from NFL insiders on Sunday morning.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz and Rapoport have all listed Baltimore as one of Jones' top suitors ahead of his pending free agency, all pointing to various factors. But it's also far from the only team interested in bringing in the former Giant.

Schefter pointed specifically to the Ravens and Vikings on Sunday morning because of Jones' willingness to sign with a playoff team. That being the case, the ESPN insider said that "what happens in Week 12 is expected to influence his decision."

The Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings are two of the likeliest teams to land free-agent quarterback Daniel Jones, per sources. But they are hardly the only ones. Jones wants to sign with a playoff contender, and what happens in Week 12 is expected to influence his decision. pic.twitter.com/QS9npZJO34 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2024

Schultz also listed the Ravens and Vikings as possible landing spots for Jones, as well as the Lions, 49ers and Dolphins.

The Fox insider said those teams would be some of Jones' best fits not just because of their potential playoff contention, but because of their ability to develop quarterbacks in an offensive system.

Head coaches Kevin O'Connell (Vikings), Kyle Shanahan (49ers) and Mike McDaniel (Dolphins) are known best for their offensive-minded approaches to the game. Each one has also had a track record of success with helping quarterbacks not just develop but thrive in their systems.

Offensive coordinators Todd Monken (Ravens) and Ben Johnson (Lions) have also proven their success at building an offense around the skill set of their team's respective quarterbacks.

Sources: There has been significant interest in former #Giants QB Daniel Jones since his release. Once he clears waivers, expect the Ravens, Vikings, Lions, 49ers, and Dolphins to pursue him — not only for a chance to join a contending team, but also to develop in an offensive… pic.twitter.com/35fXRrVzFG — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 24, 2024

Finally, Rapoport was a third insider to report on the Ravens' connection to Jones, along with the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders. All three teams would provide different opportunities for the pending free agent quarterback.

The Ravens, Rapoport said, would bring Jones in as a third quarterback option with the chance to supplant Josh Johnson as the backup to Lamar Jackson. If nothing else, Baltimore would give him the chance to play for a contender in an offense that values speedy, mobile quarterbacks.

San Francisco may be in dire need of a stopgap quarterback as starter Brock Purdy deals with a shoulder injury. Purdy is already missing Sunday's game against the Packers and could miss more time. Depending on the severity of Purdy's injury, as well as on how backup Brandon Allen plays on Sunday, Jones could be that option for a team trying to win its third straight divisional title.

The Raiders are intriguing because they're a team with an immediate need at starting quarterback. After flipping from Gardner Minshew to Aidan O'Connell then back again, Las Vegas could use a new option under center. Jones would have a chance to play immediately and be a bridge quarterback for the rookie gunslinger the team might hope to bring in during the 2025 NFL draft.

MORE ON DANIEL JONES: Giants owner explains reasoning behind releasing QB

Daniel Jones contract

Jones signed a four-year extension with the Giants after the 2022 season. OverTheCap laid out all of the details on the second contract for the former first-round pick.

Term : Four years

Total value : $160 million

Average annual value (AAV) : $40 million

Guaranteed money: $82 million

Jones' deal made him the 15th highest-paid quarterback by total value and AAV. It was 17th among quarterbacks with $82 million guaranteed.

According to Spotrac, the Giants will eat $47.1 million in dead cap this year and $22.2 million next year, saving $19.4 million in cap space for 2025.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daniel Jones rumors: Ravens, Vikings, 49ers suitors for ex-Giants QB