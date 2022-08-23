Daniel Iversen saves Leicester from Carabao Cup shock with shootout heroics at Stockport

Daniel Iversen saves Stockport County's second penalty - GETTY IMAGES

Brendan Rodgers would have wanted to use the EFL Cup as respite from Leicester’s dismal start to the season but that was not the case here at Edgeley Park. His team were taken the distance by their League Two opponents and needed penalties to progress.

It was their first taste of a win this season but felt nothing like victory. They laboured through the match, barely creating a chance and could have succumbed to a morale-denting defeat.

It needed Daniel Iversen to save three penalties in the shoot-out, denying Antoni Sarcevic, Scott Quigly and finally Kyle Wooton on his first appearance for Stockport six years after arriving at the club. Kieran Dewsbury-Hall scored the winning spot-kick but it was Stockport who were applauded off.

After getting promoted back to the fourth tier, they sensed an upset to repeat their famous win over West Ham in 1996 and came so close. “You’re getting sacked in the morning,” sang the Stockport fans. It will not get to that for Rodgers but his problems appear to be mounting. They have not signed a first-team player this summer and Wesley Fofana is being targeted by Chelsea. His second string did little to state their case for a regular place.

So far they have recorded a draw and two defeats from their opening Premier League games and Rodgers looked like a manager with the world on his shoulders. Dressed in a black suit, he wanted more from his players.

Just a few hours before kick-off, Stockport manager Dave Challinor prepared for the tie with his personal training regime of doing laps around the pitch and sprinting up to the top of the stand and back. His players were not afraid to put in the hard yard either.

The League Two club did need Vitezslav Jaros, on loan from Liverpool, to keep them level going into the break. He was down sharply to save with his feet from Patson Daka when the Zambia forward had the first clear sight of goal.

Stockport went in search of a giantkilling, with Callum Camps going close with a long-range drive that needed a save from Iversen.

With Fofana not in the right frame of mind to play, it was a chance for Caglar Soyuncu and Jannik Vestergaard to impress in the heart of Rodgers’ defence. At the other end, there was a rare opportunity for Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho to start, although they were up against a defensive line intent on keeping them out.

Rodgers brought on his big-name subs and Dewsbury-Hall had an effort cleared off the line by Mark Kitching, while James Maddison made Jaros work with a powerful shot.

And in the dying seconds of the tie, Youri Tielemans survived a penalty shout when Stockport thought he handled in the area.

Match details

Stockport County: Jaros, Brown, Lewis, Palmer, Kitching, Rydel, Crankshaw, Lemonheigh-Evans, Camps, Hippolyte, Jennings.

Subs: Hinchliffe, Horsfall, Madden, Sarcevic, Ryan Johnson, Croasdale, Wootton, Newby, Quigley.

Leicester: Iversen, Albrighton, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas, Mendy, Praet, Iheanacho, Tielemans, Barnes, Daka.

Subs: Ward, Justin, Maddison, Perez, Amartey, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Castagne, Brunt.

Referee: Sam Barrott (West Yorkshire)