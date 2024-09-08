Daniel Greek fires 3 TD passes, Tarleton State cruises to 35-18 win over Houston Christian

HOUSTON (AP) — Daniel Greek threw three touchdown passes and Tarleton State used a 21-point second quarter to defeat Houston Christian 35-18 on Saturday night.

Derrel Kelley III and Kayvon Britten each had a rushing touchdown in the second quarter for the Texans and in between took advantage of Donta Stuart's interception for a two-play touchdown drive with Greek hitting Cody Jackson for a 24-yard score.

Greek was 15 of 22 for 179 yards passing. Britten carried 26 times for 154 yards and Kelley 23 times for 110 for the Texans (2-1).

Greek connected with Mikey Henderson for a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Darius Cooper with a 9-yard score in the fourth for a 35-10 lead.

Cutter Stewart threw for 201 yards with a touchdown and 2-point conversion to AJ Wilson for the Huskies (0-2) but was intercepted twice.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football.

The Associated Press