Daniel Ellsberg, Military Analyst Who Leaked the Pentagon Papers and Changed the Tide of the Vietnam War, Dies at 92

Daniel Ellsberg, the military analyst who changed the tide of the Vietnam War by leaking what came to be known as the Pentagon Papers, has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 92.

More to come …

