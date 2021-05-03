Daniel Ek has 'reached out' to Arsenal owner with formal takeover bid due this week

Daniel Ek has 'reached out' to Arsenal owner with formal takeover off due this week - REUTERS

Thierry Henry has revealed that Daniel Ek has now “reached out” to Stan Kroenke and claimed that he, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira want to instill the “Arsenal DNA” back into the club as part of the Spotify founder’s takeover bid.

Telegraph Sport understands that Ek is due to make a formal offer to buy Arsenal by the end of this week, having initially attempted to make contact with Gunners owner Kroenke over the weekend.

“He [Ek] already reached out and he already said himself that he collected the funds to make sure he can make a good bid,” said Henry. “Now, they [the Kroenkes] need to listen and see what they can do - will they accept or not accept?

“But something that is very important, a lot of people have been screaming that they want the owner out. We are trying to offer a solution, involving the fans and putting the DNA back into the club. So let’s see where it is going to go because at one point there needs to be a discussion, but [Ek] reached out. I can’t talk about how much [the bid] will be, that’s going to be between Daniel and obviously the Kroenke family if they dare to entertain the bid.”

Henry also revealed that Ek, along with the three Invincibles who have given their backing to him, have already met the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust over their interest and plans to involve the fans should their takeover attempt prove successful.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Henry said: “Daniel is an Arsenal fan, he didn’t say that for any publicity. He has been an Arsenal fan for a very long time. He approached us [Henry, Bergkamp and Vieira] and we listened to him.

Arsenal's 'Invincibles' trio and Ek will maintain their bid to buy the club

“When we knew, first and foremost, that he wanted to involve the fans, we actually met the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust and told them what we wanted to do. Bring them back on board, being part of the meetings, knowing what is happening because we need to put the DNA back into the club.

“He wants to inject the Arsenal DNA, the identity I think that is long gone. You don’t have Arsenal people there among the board that can maybe sometimes show the right direction. That’s what Daniel wants to do.”

In response to The Telegraph’s exclusive report that Henry, Bergkamp and Vieira are helping Ek in a bid to buy Arsenal, Kroenke, who has been the target of a fan protest, last week insisted that he has no intention of selling the club.

But that has not put off Ek, with Henry reiterating the Swede’s determination to play the long game and the Frenchman also defended the decision to go public over the bid.

“The takeover is going to be long and not easy if it does ever happen,” said Henry. “One thing I want to reiterate is that Daniel will not move away, he will be there waiting to see if they want to sell and there again with us. That’s going to take time, a very long time. We know what we want to do, but, first and foremost, we need to make sure that we can take over, if they are listening.

“I know some people say ‘why would you go public about it? Why would you not? Daniel is an honest man, [who wants] transparency. The fans would like to know what’s happening or what might happen at their club and this is how it is.

“We had a discussion with the AST and he was very open with them and he wants to be open with them and for them to know that he wants to buy the club, that he reached out and that there is obviously going to be a bid.”

Asked whether or not Arsenal’s poor form had motivated his interest in involving himself with Ek’s bid, Henry added: “It’s not so much about what happens on the field because I can tell you myself, being on the other side of the line, being a manager, it is not easy.

“It is about being a proper fan at a particular moment and if I wasn’t part of the bid, then I would back it up also being from afar because you want the club to be run a bit better and for the fans to be involved. This is what he wants to bring and this is what we want to bring, the identity and the DNA back, and people who care about the club because if you had fans on the board, that European Super League stance would have never happened.”