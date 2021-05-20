Daniel Ek Arsenal takeover bid: Dennis Bergkamp insists Spotify founder won’t back down in bid to buy club

(Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Dennis Bergkamp insists Spotify owner Daniel Ek is “not a quitter” and has no plans to back down in his bid to buy Arsenal.

Bergkamp, along wth his former Arsenal team-mates Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry, has joined forces with Ek to attempt a takeover and said today: “Arsenal’s DNA must be restored.”

Ek, a lifelong Arsenal fan, claims he has already had a formal bid to buy Arsenal rejected. But Bergkamp is adamant Ek, whose personal fortune is estimated to be around £3.4billion, will not give up in his attempt to persuade the Kroenke family to sell.

Bergkamp insists Ek is serious about his bid, telling Dutch publication Voetbal International: “Daniel doesn’t see a takeover as buying a nice toy.

“We can’t force anyone to sell. I understand that, in addition to that offer, Daniel has now reached out twice to Josh Kroenke and his bankers.

“Whatever Kroenke’s intentions are, it would be good if we at least have a conversation with each other. Regardless, Daniel is not a quitter and neither are we. We are here to stay.”

Bergkamp has revealed Ek (right) reached out to him, Henry and Vieira in the wake of Arsenal trying to join the European Super League last month.

Chairman Stan Kroenke is adamant he will not sell, despite fan protests against him. Further unrest is expected at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, when Arsenal take on Brighton, and Bergkamp says he can understands the fans’ frustrations.

“The club is in my heart. Just like Patrick and Thierry, I recognise the Arsenal from our own time less and less,” he said. “The ambition to win top prizes is in Arsenal’s DNA, never accepting loss. That mentality has slowly disappeared. I sense resignation about the current situation.

“That is serious. As if, given the financial situation, it is normal for Arsenal to end in the middle bracket. That does not belong to this club. The DNA must be restored.

“When the Super League dominated the news for days, Daniel just about exploded. That was when he wanted to continue and contact us. During a Zoom meeting with Thierry, Patrick and I, he shared his concerns and plans with us. That made an impression from the first moment.

“We want to get close to the supporters. Daniel likes transparency anyway. Just look at how he communicates about this, via Twitter, [it’s] clear to everyone.

“Daniel understands that Arsenal’s problems cannot be solved just like that. Pumping in some extra money and firing the coach, for example, will not get you there. This is a far-reaching, long-term project.”

