Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce: Heavyweight fight confirmed by Frank Warren for The O2 arena

Daniel Dubois against Joe Joyce has been confirmed by promoter Frank Warren for 11 April at The O2 Arena.

The heavyweight fight was announced on ITV’s Good Morning Britain with the contenders close to breaking on to the world scene in boxing’s most prestigious division.

Warren admits there is plenty of risk for Dubois, 22, compared to Joyce, 34, who started boxing much later and acquired vast experience in the amateurs, including a silver medal at the Rio Olympics.

“It’s going to be a special night for British boxing,” Frank Warren announced on Good Morning Britain.

“I’ve been asked if it is too soon for Daniel. It’s quite a step-up as Joe has a wealth of experience. He’s undefeated and a quality fighter. So there is a lot of risk. But Daniel is ready to go and that’s why we’re doing it.”

Joyce took issue with the standard of opponents Dubois has faced, despite one loss between his last three opponents.

Joyce remarked: “All my opponents have had winning records. Who has he fought?”

Dubois admits the standard will be higher here though and the reward enormous for the winner, as they close in on a shot at either of world champions Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

“I have waited a long time for this fight,” Dubois added. “This is a career defining fight. And, after this, I move on to the world title.”







