Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce: What time is the fight, undercard, boxing live stream, TV channel, odds, prediction

Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce clash in what could be an all-British heavyweight bout to remember tonight.

This showdown has been delayed on multiple occasions due to the coronavirus pandemic, with July and October dates both shelved.

However, the bout is now finally set to go ahead, with ‘Dynamite’ Dubois defending his British, Commonwealth, and WBC Silver heavyweight titles as the pair also compete for the vacant European belt.

This could be the toughest examination of the undefeated 23-year-old’s career to date and a chance for him to take the next big step up the heavyweight ladder, with 14 of his previous 15 professional fights ending in brutal knockout victories.

Only once has Dubois been taken beyond five rounds - in his points win over journeyman Kevin Johnson back in 2018.

A decorated amateur who previously claimed Commonwealth and European gold in addition to Olympic silver - at Rio 2016 - and World Championship bronze, Joyce turned professional at the age of 31 and has since racked up 11 wins from as many bouts, with 10 KOs of his own.

Can he be the man to disrupt Dubois’ rise to stardom?

Dubois vs Joyce fight card/undercard in full

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce

Jack Catterall vs Abderrazak Houya

Hamzah Sheeraz vs Guido Nicolas Pitto

Jack Massey vs Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid

Louie Lynn vs Paul Holt

David Adeleye vs Danny Whittaker

Joshua Frankham vs MJ Hall

Mitchell Barton vs Matt Gordon

Dubois vs Joyce date, start time, venue and ring walks

Dubois vs Joyce is scheduled to take place tonight (Saturday, November 28, 2020).

The card will take place at central London’s iconic Church House, next to Westminster Abbey. There will be no fans in attendance due to Government guidelines regarding coronavirus.

Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 10pm GMT.

How to watch Dubois vs Joyce

TV channel: Dubois vs Joyce is not being shown on pay-per-view, and can instead be viewed live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Televised coverage of the card begins at 7:30pm.

Live stream: Alternatively, BT Sport subscribers can stream the fight via the BT Sport website or app.

Dubois vs Joyce fight prediction

This is being billed as Dubois’ toughest test and one of the biggest British heavyweight fights to take place for some time.

However, it would not be a surprise at all to see the rising star make a real statement with another one of his trademark emphatic KOs that sends a further warning to the upper echelons of the heavyweight division.

Dubois to win via knockout in the first half of the contest, potentially as early as the first three or four rounds.

Dubois vs Joyce betting odds (subject to change)

Dubois win: 1/3

Joyce win: 7/2

Draw: 31/1

Dubois by KO/TKO or DQ: 5/8

Dubois by decision: 6/1

Joyce by KO/TKO or DQ: 6/1

Joyce by decision: Between 10/1 & 11/1

