Daniel Dubois is unusual: a British heavyweight not afraid of taking the toughest of fights

Daniel Dubois’ response to descriptions of world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk’s elusiveness and masterful ring generalship is telling.

“I know all this, I need to be aggressive from the off, from the very first bell, go out there, start fast, and make my mark on him,” Dubois tells Telegraph Sport. “This is my moment to shock the world.”

It might sound over-simplistic, yet it is exactly what Dubois, the 25-year-old British heavyweight, must do as he challenges the Ukrainian for three of the four world title belts on Saturday night.

Dubois, known as ‘Dynamite’, due to the power he possesses in both hands, is the clear underdog. The bookmakers have Usyk, former cruiserweight king and now a heavyweight champion, undefeated in 20 fights and a former London Olympic Games gold medalist, as a 1-9 favourite.

To swing the odds back in his favour, Dubois has been drilled in camp to have the mindset of making this a six-round war. As witnessed in two back-to-back 12 round matches between Usyk and Anthony Joshua, in which Usyk claimed and then retained the triple world titles, once Usyk has established rhythm and momentum in a fight, he glides out of trouble and finds openings and angles from his southpaw stance.

What Dubois must do is make Usyk, who will be walking out in front of 40,000 Ukrainian fans here in Poland in a ‘homecoming’ fight in the Wroclaw football stadium, feel very uncomfortable by going all out for a stoppage. In theory, anyway. Game plans so often go out of the window when punches land.

“I’m focused, I’m tunnel-visioned this is really my moment to be Daniel going into the Lion’s Den, and my mentality is that I want the victory, I want those world titles, by any means necessary. Whatever we have to do it, we have to do it,” Dubois says.

Don Charles, Dubois’s trainer for this contest, has insisted that working on the at times bashful young fighter in this camp he has seen a determination not always visible on the surface with Dubois, not given to hype.

“We truly believe Daniel is going to shock the world,” Charles said. “Daniel doesn’t need much convincing, this is what he was born to do, and we believe it is his moment. The key to victory is a combination of everything, you have to use educated pressure especially when you’re facing a masterful, majestic boxer like Usyk, you really have to be cautious but keep switching it up using all the three elements, head movement, lateral movement, and footwork, which would then gain you entrance to get into position to detonate what we have, the power that we have in Daniel’s armoury.”

Indeed, it has been clear from the workouts that Dubois will be targeting the body of Usyk.

Charles added: “It would be a massive upset to the general public but not an upset to us with victory. we’d be delighted, and I’m afraid that’s what’s going to happen. We don’t believe he’s taking this fight seriously, he might have started taking it seriously in the last few weeks, but from my observation, I think deep down he knows he’s going to be in a real fight.”

Promoter Frank Warren, overseeing Dubois’ career, will be controlling the heavyweight division’s Game of Thrones if Dubois can claim what would be a major upset to rank with other heavyweight fights - Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas, Joshua and Andy Ruiz - given that his other heavyweight Tyson Fury holds the other championship title. Indeed, should Usyk retain his belts, it looks more and more likely that Fury-Usyk will take place in Saudi Arabia in 2024.

“He’s very confident, he’s handling himself well, and I genuinely do believe this will be his time,” Warren told Telegraph Sport. “He’s 25 years of age, he’s had 20 fights now, been a pro for 7 years, had a couple of injuries during that time but he’s really up for it and I genuinely do believe he can win this fight.”

“I know what he’s capable of, and I genuinely do feel that providing he imposes himself in the fight as soon as the first bell goes - I don’t mean going out and throwing bombs or whatever - work behind his jab, settle himself down, take the centre of the ring, and I do genuinely believe if he can do that he’ll win this fight. He has such power in his hands.”

Back to the challenger. “This is a massive moment, biggest opportunity in the world, change my life,” added Dubois to me. “When I look at him, I see a target, my next target, gotta go through him, gotta go through him. I’m in the mode and ready to go out there and be the man in there...”