Who Is Daniel Day-Lewis' Wife? All About Rebecca Miller

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Rebecca Miller and actor Daniel Day-Lewis attend Juilliard's 108th Commencement Ceremony on May 24, 2013 in New York City.

Daniel Day-Lewis met his wife Rebecca Miller in 1996, a year after his oldest son was born, when he visited the home of her father, the famous playwright Arthur Miller. The pair married the same year they met and went on to welcome two sons together.

Both Day-Lewis and Miller have been private about their personal lives and the lives of their children. They split their time between the United States and Ireland, and own homes in each country, despite the fact that, as The Washington Post reported, Day-Lewis was born and raised in neighboring England.

The two were drawn together after Day-Lewis was cast in The Crucible, which was based on the play of the same name, written by Arthur Miller. They later worked together on 2005’s The Ballad of Jack and Rose, and Day-Lewis insisted that he live separately from his wife and their children while they were working on the movie to immerse himself in the film’s overwhelming theme of isolation.

Miller told The Washington Post that this didn’t bother her. As she put it, “Every actor does what he feels he needs to do to keep that reality intact, and that was his way of doing it. It's a kind of focus, which he has about everything. When he's tying his shoes, he's tying his shoes, and nothing can distract him from that.”

Since working on that project, Day-Lewis has retired from acting and Miller has continued her work as a writer and director. Here is everything to know about Daniel Day-Lewis’ wife, Rebecca Miller.

She’s a director and writer

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller attend the'She Came to Me' New York Screening on October 03, 2023 in New York City.

Miller is an accomplished writer and director. Her husband starred in her 2005 movie The Ballad of Jack and Rose, and some of her additional credits include Maggie’s Plan, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, and She Came to Me, which stars Anne Hathaway.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Hathaway praised Miller, saying, “Rebecca brings so much to the table, and I've loved all of your movies, and this one is a really special addition to the canon of your work.”

While speaking to Matthew Toffolo in 2016, Miller admitted that she doesn’t always know what’s next for her professionally. She said, “My motivation to make movies is so I can keep learning and keep the learning curve steep. I don’t know what’s next but I want to keep surprising myself and I want to keep learning.”

They met and married in 2006

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller attend 'The Crucible' Beverly Hills premiere on November 20, 1996.

In 2003, The Guardian reported that Day-Lewis and Miller were first introduced at the home of her father, playwright Arthur Miller. Day-Lewis starred in the film adaptation of her father’s play The Crucible. They got married in November of the same year.

They have three children together

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller attend the 80th Annual Academy Awards on February 24, 2008 in Los Angeles

Day-Lewis and Miller are parents to three sons: Lewis’ son from another relationship, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, as well as the two children they welcomed together, Cashel Blake Day-Lewis and Ronan Day-Lewis. In 2008, the actor told the Daily Mail that he and Miller agree “entirely” when it comes to raising their family, “and we enjoy each other’s company.”

A 2023 profile of Miller in The Guardian revealed that the family lives in the United States and in Ireland.

She volunteered at a women’s shelter to overcome writer’s block

Amy Sussman/Variety/Penske Media/Getty Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller

Miller has been open about her process as a writer, and in 2023 she admitted to several outlets that she once experienced a bad case of writer’s block while attempting to work on a project. While speaking to Forbes, Miller explained that she solved her situation by volunteering at a women’s shelter. After the experience, she wrote the first short story for her book Personal Velocity.

She explained, “I had left filmmaking at that point, I had decided to just write stories and become a writer, because it was so hard to make money, and it brought me back. So in a funny way, writer's block kind of brought me back to filmmaking.”

Her parents were also famous creatives

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller arrive at the Oscars on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California

Apart from her talented husband, Miller is also the product of two famous creatives. Her father, Arthur Miller, was a well-known and beloved playwright, and her mother, Inge Morath, was a renowned photographer. Miller spoke about each of her parents in a lengthy interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2023.

Of the documentary she made about her father, Arthur: Writer, she shared that the process of making the film was freeing. She explained that on one level, she was able to finally make the decision to sell her childhood home. On the other, she added, “It was also about me understanding and coming to terms with him more as a man. I almost feel that everybody should make a documentary about their parents, no matter who they are — even if it’s 20 minutes long — because it makes you think about them in a way that isn’t just as their child.”

Miller also credited her mother with teaching her about composition and taking her to museums, which has impacted her work as an adult. Personally, she added, “She was a very generous mother and I think that was a great gift to me, and something that I hope I’ve continued with my own kids.”

She would like to direct theater

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis/Getty Rebecca Miller poses the'She Came to Me' photocall during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival on February 16, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

Miller has career aspirations that extend beyond directing documentaries and feature films — she told the Los Angeles Times that at some point, she would like to direct theater. “I would love to direct theater, produce theater. I think theater is a wonderful art and, in fact, very relevant for our future the more AI stands over us," she said. "Seeing a person actually sweat and cry right in front of you — actually feel things — is very powerful.”

Miller was also careful to make it clear that she doesn’t expect to ever follow in her father’s footsteps and write plays. As she put it, “I’ve had enough to just make something of myself under that shadow that I wouldn’t invite more difficulty on myself.”

She and her husband worked together in 2005

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller pose at the 'The Ballad of Jack & Rose' Photocall during the 55th annual Berlinale International Film Festival on February 15, 2005.

It’s no real surprise that Miller and Day-Lewis have worked together. Miller directed and Day-Lewis starred in the 2005 movie The Ballad of Jack and Rose, which she described to the Los Angeles Times as a “very lyrical film” that “has a lot of wistfulness.” IGN later wrote in 2012 that Day-Lewis wasn’t sure he wanted to take on the part at first, and spent months deciding.

He also revealed that he hadn’t met Miller when he first read the role. Day-Lewis said, “When I first read it, it was nine years ago, before I'd met Rebecca. So all I knew of her was this story initially… I had a strong sense of the demands that that story would make upon me or anybody who took it on, and I just didn't feel up to the task at that moment.”

