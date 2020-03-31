Daniel Dae Kim has recovered from coronavirus after 'setback': 'This disease is unlike anything I've ever experienced'

Daniel Dae Kim says he's recovered from COVID-19. (Photo: Reuters)

Daniel Dae Kim announced he’s “virus free,” 10 days after publicly revealing he tested positive for COVID-19. The 51-year-old Lost alum explained Sunday he “had a bit of a setback” after his last health update.

“This disease is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced and this past week was no exception. So, the day after my last video, my course of treatment ended,” the actor revealed on social media. “I was feeling healthier, as I mentioned, and I thought it would be good to just let my immune system take charge the rest of the way. But, maybe I was a bit too confident. A day after, I started to feel sluggish, tired. I was still congested and weirdly I lost my sense of smell, which led to a loss of sense of taste.”

Last week, Kim shared that he was taking hydroxychloroquine (an antimalarial drug), Tamiflu, azithromycin (commonly known as a Z-pack) and a glycopyrrolate inhaler. At the time, he said he said he felt “practically back to normal.”

“The good news is I never had a fever again, the bad news is I still didn’t feel right,” he admitted. “Since then, my doctor told me that these symptoms are commonly associated with what’s called post-viral inflammation and it’s part of our body’s natural recovery process. For me, this lasted on and off for a couple of days, but I’m told in people it can last up to a few weeks.”

The New Amsterdam star declared he’s “now considered virus free.”

“My required period of self-isolation has ended and I’ve been released into the wild of my very own home,” he quipped.

On Sunday, Kim was photographed walking his dog in Hawaii. He joked with followers, “If you see me outside please, no need to run away!”

The actor said this will be his last post about his experience with the coronavirus.

Kim concluded by urging people not to “hoard medicine” and not to “self-medicate.”

“Through all of this, I’ve seen all sides of human nature and though it has been disheartening the amount of hate and divisiveness I’ve read on social media, I will choose to remember those who took the time to say something kind,” he noted.

When Kim announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, he called for an end to discrimination against Asians over the coronavirus.

“Despite what certain political leaders want to call it, I don’t consider the place where it’s from as important as the people who are sick and dying,” he shared. “If I did, I would call this thing the ‘New York virus,’ but that would be silly, right? The name calling gets us nowhere.”

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Andy Cohen are among the celebrities who have tested positive for the coronavirus and are all feeling better.

