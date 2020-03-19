Daniel Dae Kim Latest Celebrity to Test Positive for Coronavirus
Daniel Dae Kim is the latest celebrity to announce they’ve tested positive for coronavirus.
The “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” star revealed his diagnosis on Instagram Thursday.
“Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus,” Kim wrote in the caption of the video post. “Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy.”
