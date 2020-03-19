Daniel Dae Kim is the latest celebrity to announce they’ve tested positive for coronavirus.

The “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” star revealed his diagnosis on Instagram Thursday.

“Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus,” Kim wrote in the caption of the video post. “Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad



View this post on Instagram



Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy.

A post shared by Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) on Mar 19, 2020 at 10:34am PDT





More to come…

Read original story Daniel Dae Kim Latest Celebrity to Test Positive for Coronavirus At TheWrap