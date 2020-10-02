Daniel Craig's Last James Bond Movie No Time to Die Delayed from November to April 2021

Nicola Dove/MGM

No Time to Die will now open a year after its original release date.

Ahead of its rescheduled November 2020 release, the latest James Bond outing will now premiere on April 2, 2021. The film is set to be Daniel Craig's last outing as Bond.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Netflix's Maniac), was originally set for release in April 2020 before being postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It was first rescheduled to November 2020 before the latest move.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience," Universal said in a statement, according to Deadline. "We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time to Die next year."

Universal Pictures had until recently been promoting the movie's November release date, including a new trailer debut in June.

The action-packed trailer showed Bond (Craig) coming out of retirement after he's recruited by Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) to help find a missing scientist. Soon, Bond becomes enthralled in a dangerous mission that puts him at odds with his newest adversary, Safin (Rami Malek), who has his hands on dangerous new technology.

The film also stars Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz.

In November, Craig confirmed that No Time To Die would mark his final time portraying James Bond. He took over the iconic role from Pierce Brosnan for 2006’s Casino Royale, and went on to reprise the character in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall, and 2015's Spectre.

No Time to Die opens April 2, 2021.