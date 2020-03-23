Daniel Craig won’t leave $125m fortune to his children when he dies: ‘Inheritance is distasteful’

Getty Images

Daniel Craig has said he won’t leave a single penny of his $125m fortune (£108m) to his children when he dies, as he finds the idea of inheritance “distasteful”.

The actor, whose final James Bond film has been delayed because of the coronavirus, added: “My philosophy is to get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

He told Saga Magazine in a new interview: “I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation.”

Craig, 52, has two children, one of whom he had with his wife Rachel Weisz in 2018.

His other daughter, Ella, is from his previous marriage to Fiona Loudon.

In the same interview, Craig – who first appeared in The Sunday Times Rich List in 2018 – said he dreamed of playing a superhero as an aspiring actor.

“I dreamed of being all sorts of other things – Superman, Spider-Man, the Invisible Man, even a good old-fashioned cowboy,” he said.

New Bond film No Time to Die had its released pushed from April to November due to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision is expected to cost MGM $50m.

