Daniel Craig Suits Up as James Bond in Thrilling New No Time to Die Trailer

The newest trailer for No Time to Die is here — and it can be described in one simple world: explosive.

On Thursday, Universal Pictures released the latest trailer for the 25th James Bond film, which stars Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as the iconic British MI6 agent.

The action-packed trailer shows Bond (Craig) coming out of retirement after he's recruited by Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) to help find a missing scientist. Soon, Bond becomes enthralled in a dangerous mission that puts him at odds with his newest adversary, Safin (Rami Malek), who has his hands on dangerous new technology.

"James Bond," Safin ominously says. "We both eradicate people to make the world a better place. I just want it to be a little...tidier."

"He's going to kill millions," says newbie agent Nomi (Lashana Lynch) of Safin.

Joining Bond on his latest adventure is Dr. Madeleine Swan (Léa Seydoux), his love interest from 2015’s Spectre, as well as newcomer Paloma (Ana de Armas), an operative Bond recruits in Santiago.

View photos

Universal Pictures UK/Youtube Daniel Craig as James Bond

View photos

Universal Pictures UK/Youtube Rami Malek as Safin

RELATED: Release Date of Daniel Craig's James Bond Film No Time to DieMoved Up

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was set for release in April before being postponed to November as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film also stars Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, and Christoph Waltz.

View photos

Nicola Dove Daniel Craig as James Bond

RELATED: Daniel Craig Says No Time Left To Die 'Struggled to Keep Trump Out' of Last Bond Film

In November, Craig confirmed that No Time To Die would be his final film portraying James Bond. He took over the iconic role from Pierce Brosnan for 2006’s Casino Royale, and went on to reprise the character in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, 2012’s Skyfall, and Spectre.

No Time to Die is in theaters Nov. 20.