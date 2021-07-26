Daniel Craig Shows Off His James Bond Action Moves in New No Time to Die Trailer

007 is getting closer.

A new trailer for Daniel Craig's No Time to Die debuted online on Monday, showing fans that James Bond will finally be hitting the big screen after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the new trailer, Craig's Bond returns to his spy duties in an action-packed 30-second trailer that brings back new and familiar faces.

Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch and Ben Whishaw all reprise their roles in the film while new stars Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas prove their action skills in the trailer.

No Time to Die is Craig's final foray as Bond, although it's been a long time coming after the film was pushed back several times.

The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Netflix's Maniac), was originally set for release in April 2020 before being postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It was first rescheduled to November 2020 and then April 2021 before finally landing on an Oct. 8 release date.

Daniel Craig

james bond 007/ youtube Daniel Craig in No Time To Die

The movie follows Bond coming out of retirement after he's recruited by Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) to help find a missing scientist. Soon, Bond becomes immersed in a dangerous mission that puts him at odds with his newest adversary, Safin (Malek), who has his hands on dangerous new technology.

The film also stars Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz.

In November 2020, Craig confirmed that No Time To Die would mark his final time portraying James Bond. He took over the iconic role from Pierce Brosnan for 2006's Casino Royale and went on to reprise the character in 2008's Quantum of Solace, 2012's Skyfall, and 2015's Spectre.

No Time to Die now opens on Oct. 8.