Daniel Craig Says He Goes to Gay Bars Often: 'I Don't Get Into Fights' There

There's a very specific reason Daniel Craig has a preference for gay bars.

While chatting with Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM's Lunch With Bruce podcast, the 53-year-old actor admitted that he prefers to frequent gay bars because he's less likely to get into a brawl with "aggressive" straight patrons.

"I've been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember," Craig — who has been married to Rachel Weisz since 2011 — said. "One of the reasons [is] because I don't get into fights in gay bars that often."

"... Because the aggressive d--- swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of it as a kid because it's like I don't want to end up being in a punch-up. And I did. That would happen quite a lot," he continued to explain, adding that a gay bar is "a good place to go."

"Everybody was chill," the No Time to Die star noted. "You didn't really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was okay and it was a very safe place to be."

Going to gay bars, Craig added, also allowed him to meet women, as they were also there looking to get away from the typical scene of a non-gay bar.

"I could meet girls there, 'cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there," he said. "It was an ulterior motive."

During his conversation with Bozzi, the duo also reflected on a time when they went to a gay bar in Venice, California, back in 2010.

"We kind of got caught, I suppose, which was kind of weird, 'cause we were doing nothing f----- wrong," Craig explained. "What happened is we were having a nice night and I kind of was talking to you about my life when my life was changing and we got drunk and I was like, 'Oh, f---, let's just go to a bar, come on, let's f------ go out.' We got busted for doing nothing wrong. And I just was like, 'I don't give a f---.'"

The moment where they got "busted," as Craig put it, was when they shared a hug in the parking lot of the bar, which Bozzi noted got picked up by The National Enquirer and made into a story. "It was a s---torm in a teacup," Craig recalled with a laugh.

