Daniel Craig says he finds inheritance ‘distasteful’ and won’t be leaving ‘great sums’ to his children

James Bond actor Daniel Craig has said he won’t be giving his fortune to his children because he finds inheritance “distasteful.”

Instead the award-winning actor plans to give his riches away.

Speaking to UK’s Candis Magazine, Mr Craig said that he did not want “to leave great sums to the next generation”.

“My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

Mr Craig also made reference to Andrew Carnegie, the Scottish-born US industrialist and one of the wealthiest men in history.

“Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?”

“I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today’s money would be about $11 billion, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it too.

“But I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is: get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

The 007 star has two children, daughter Ella with his ex-wife Fiona Loudon, as well as a daughter with wife Rachel Weisz.

He also has a teenage stepson, Henry, through Weisz’s previous relationship.

Mr Craig is not the first celebrity to announce they will not be passing on millions to their children.

Sir Elton John, who has two sons with David Furnish, has previously said: “Of course I want to leave my boys in a very sound financial state. But it’s terrible to give kids a silver spoon. It ruins their life.”

