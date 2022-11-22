Daniel Craig Reveals Thanksgiving is Now His 'Favorite Holiday,' But Hates One Traditional Dish

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Daniel Craig during Monday’s November 21, 2022 show.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS Daniel Craig on The Late Show

Daniel Craig is a fan of Thanksgiving.

On Monday, the James Bond star told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that the annual celebration is "probably" his favorite holiday.

"I do understand Thanksgiving," Craig jokingly told Colbert when asked if he knew the history of the holiday. "It's about giving thanks as I understand it."

"We do celebrate it, and we have American friends as well," added Craig, 54, who became a U.S. citizen in 2019. His wife Rachel Weisz, also became a U.S. citizen in 2011, the same year as they got married.

"I've celebrated it for quite a long time. I think it's probably my favorite holiday," continued Craig

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Daniel Craig during Monday’s November 21, 2022 show.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

When asked about his favorite Thanksgiving dish, however, the actor turned slightly more critical.

"I'm not so good with the fixings and things," Craig admitted, before calling stuffing "an abomination."

After Colbert explained that stuffing is just "wet bread mixed with herbs," Craig jokingly replied, "And you stuff it up the a-- of a chicken — turkey!"

"I think it should be cooked separately," he continued. "It's good, but I don't think you should bring it anywhere near the bird."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Daniel Craig during Monday’s November 21, 2022 show.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS Daniel Craig with Stephen Colbert

Craig appeared on The Late Show to promote his new Netflix movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, and Kathryn Hahn, the movie is the sequel to 2019's Knives Out and sees Craig return as detective Benoit Blanc.

"Glass Onion" is also the title of the third song on The White Album by The Beatles, with whom Craig shares a long-term attachment.

"My dad was at the same school as John Lennon, but then everybody's dad said that," Craig chuckled, speaking about his late father Timothy, who died in 2020.

"I mean, it's very difficult to escape The Beatles if you grew up in and around Liverpool, as I did," he added about his younger days in the northwest of England. "So, they are part of your DNA. I mean, they're kind of the first music you really listen to."

Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Jessica Henwick, Janelle Monáe, Daniel Craig, Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman attend Netflix "Glass Onion" world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.

Vivien Killilea/Getty The Glass Onion cast

Earlier this month, Craig revealed his own musical gifts in a new Belvedere Vodka commercial that showcases his fancy footwork in a cinematic dance campaign directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi.

"That's how I check into a hotel," Craig said after Colbert played a video of him dancing around a hotel lobby in the ad.

"Taika said, 'can you dance?' and I went 'not really,' so we just got one of the best choreographers around, who just loosened me up 'cause I can't count," Daniel added while admitting he has "nil" training in dance.

"It's quite important in dancing to be able to count, and know when to come in, so he just shouted at me 'go! Loosen up! Let me see those hips!'," continued Craig. "That was it, basically."