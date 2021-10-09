Daniel Craig And Rami Malek Surprise Audience At Burbank IMAX Before ‘No Time To Die’ Showing

Daniel Craig and Rami Malek took their mutual admiration society to the AMC in Burbank.

As a socially-distanced audience prepared to watch Craig’s final outing as 007 on the cinema’s IMAX screen, the No Time to Die duo, who’ve been appearing together all week, appeared from stage left.

More from Deadline

“I’d like to introduce you to someone,” said Craig to cheers from the audience. “This is the great, Oscar-winning actor Mr. Rami Malek.”

But Malek was not to be outdone.

“Thank you,” he said, “and this is one of the greatest actors of all time. This is Daniel Craig.”

The audience, and Craig, got a laugh out of that, before the film’s star went on to intro their work.

“We made this movie in IMAX,” Craig told the crowd. “I haven’t seen this movie in IMAX. It was made to be seen on a big screen.”

He continued, “I can’t tell you how overwhelmed and happy and exhilarated [I am] by the fact that you guys are sitting in this cinema about to watch this movie on this screen.”

Malek was effusive — and genuine — in his praise for Craig on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast this week.

“I just appreciate leadership so much on a set,” Malek said of going head-to-head with Craig on the project. “I appreciate when someone is in command and is an absolute leader like Daniel,” the Oscar winner continued.

“He comes out there, he gives everyone respect, he inspires the people around him and just lifts everybody up.”

The footage of their Burbank appearance was posted by none other than AMC Theaters Chairman Adam Aron, who wrote above the clip, “This is so cool. Wonderful things happen for ⁦@AMCTheatres guests⁩. Daniel Craig and Rami Malek surprised our moviegoers just before a sneak peak early screening of NO TIME TO DIE at the AMC Burbank ⁦ @IMAX screen…The name is Bond, James Bond.”

Story continues

Watch the video below.

This is so cool. Wonderful things happen for ⁦@AMCTheatres guests⁩. Daniel Craig and Rami Malek surprised our moviegoers just before a sneak peak early screening of NO TIME TO DIE at the AMC Burbank ⁦@IMAX⁩ screen. in Burbank, California. The name is Bond, James Bond. pic.twitter.com/2A5KbSVuhK — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) October 8, 2021

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.