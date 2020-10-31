Daniel Craig Pays Tribute to Sean Connery: ‘One of the True Greats of Cinema’

Daniel Craig paid tribute to Sean Connery, calling his fellow 007, “one of the true greats of cinema.”

Connery died at the age of 90. In a decades-long career, Connery won an Oscar for “The Untouchables” and appeared in such hits as “The Rock,” “The Man Who Would Be King,” “Time Bandits” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.” He was best known, however, as the man who introduced James Bond to moviegoers with 1962’s “Dr. No.” Connery would go on to play the suave super-spy in six more films, including “Goldfinger,” “Thunderball” and “From Russia With Love.”

Craig has essayed the role of Bond five times and is generally considered to be the best Bond…with the exception of Connery’s original.

“It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” Craig said in a statement. “Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

Craig will play Bond one final time in next year’s “No Time to Die.”

In a separate statement, Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said Connery “was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words, ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond.’

