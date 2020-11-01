Daniel Craig Pays Tribute to Late Sean Connery: He'll Be Remembered as James Bond and So Much More

Actor Daniel Craig, who currently plays British superspy and iconoc character James Bond, paid tribute to late Sir Sean Connery, the first actor to play Bond on-screen. Connery passed away at the age of 90 on Saturday, October 31.

According to Variety, Craig said in a statement, “It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.”

Meanwhile, Craig himself is ready to retire from the iconic character after his upcoming film No Time To Die. The film is also the 26th James Bond film to be ever made. It stars Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Christopher Waltz and Jeffrey Wright in pivotal roles. Rami Malek will be playing the dangerous villain Safin in the film.

Sir Sean Connery first appeared as the iconic character James Bond in 1962's Dr. No. He then went on to reprise his role in From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).

He also appeared in other critically acclaimed and popular movies including Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade (1989), The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003), Dragonheart (1996) and The Untouchables, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The news of actor's demise was declared by his family. However, no official reason for death has been shared yet.