Daniel Craig offers advice to next actor to play James Bond

Actor Daniel Craig has passed on his words of wisdom for the next 007: “Leave it better than when you found it”.

The star of five Bond films appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon days after the announcement his last outing, No Time To Die, would be delayed.

It was originally due to be released in April, but was delayed until November amid global concern around the spread of coronavirus.

The film will now be released in April 2021.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. pic.twitter.com/NqHlU24Ho3 — James Bond (@007) October 2, 2020

Speaking about the delay, Craig said: “This thing is just bigger than all of us.

“We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way and in a safe way.

“We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn’t the right time. So fingers cross April 2 is going to be our date.”

When asked what advice he had for the next person to take on the role of the iconic spy, he said: “Don’t f*** it up. It’s a beautiful, amazing thing. Leave it better than when you found it.”

No Time To Die also stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch and Ana De Armas and is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, with a script co-written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The film finds Bond after he has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, from the CIA turns up asking for help.