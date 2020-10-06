Daniel Craig gives advice for the next Bond

From Harper's BAZAAR

Daniel Craig has some simple advice for the next actor who takes on the role of James Bond.

While appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Craig offered an important message for the upcoming 007: “Don’t fuck it up. It is a beautiful, amazing thing.”

The actor also addressed his decision to move on from the iconic spy franchise, explaining: “I’ve given it everything I can. I’m so glad that I came back and did this last one. We had lots of loose threads we hadn’t tied up.”

“The story just didn’t feel complete… I needed a break, I truly admit it.”

He continued: “I just needed to get my head away from it for a while and once I had, we started talking about storylines and things we could do, and where we could take it.”

The release of the 25th Bond film No Time to Die, has been delayed for a second time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with Craig saying now is still “not the right time” to release it. It's now slated for release in April 2021.

The news of the film's delay was shortly followed by the announcement of Cineworld closing its 128 cinemas in UK and Ireland, putting thousands of jobs at risk, according to the Independent.

