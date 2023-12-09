Daniel Craig and Charlize Theron team up for new movie

Getty Images

Daniel Craig and Charlize Theron have joined forces for new heist film Two for the Money.

The film, which will be directed by Star Trek Beyond's Justin Lin, will see the pair "play career thieves whose relationship spans the course of three big jobs", according to Variety.

Two for the Money is being produced by Apple Studios, who have recently served as the studio behind Leonardo DiCaprio's Killers of the Flower Moon, historical drama Napoleon, and the upcoming spy thriller Argylle.

The story is based on an original idea from Lin.

Both Theron and Craig have had stacked diaries recently.

After Craig's last turn as everyone's favourite shaken-not-stirred double-O agent in 2021's No Time To Die, and his second appearance as detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, he will also appear in Queer.

The film is a historical romantic drama directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name), based on the 1985 novel from William S Burroughs.

Craig will play the lead, Lee, who becomes infatuated with Allerton (Drew Starkey) in Mexico City.

Theron, who made a surprise appearance in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's end credit scene as the reality-hopping Clea, has also got some exciting projects lined up.

Not only will Two for the Money mark her third collaboration with Lin, after the pair both worked on the ninth and tenth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, but Theron is returning to Netflix's The Old Guard in 2024 for a sequel.

After the first film's cliffhanger ending, Theron is set for more immortal superhero shenanigans alongside Uma Thurman and Henry Golding.



